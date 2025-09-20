Watch CBS News
Northern Coloradans rappel for a cause with Rope for Hope event

By
Dillon Thomas
Dillon Thomas

/ CBS Colorado

Saturday morning, Northern Coloradans went over the edge in downtown Loveland as part of the Rope for Hope event.

Participants rappelled down a parking garage to help raise money and awareness for the House of Neighborly Service. The organization works to stabilize households and prevent further crises through the basic necessities of food, clothing, utility assistance, employment resources and more.

Those who participated said it was fun to overcome a fear in support of a good cause.

They helped raise more than $100,000 for HNS. CBS Colorado is a proud sponsor of the event.

