Northern Colorado man arrested, accused of selling marijuana to minors

A man in northern Colorado is facing drug charges after he allegedly sold marijuana to minors through social media.

According to the Fort Collins Police Department, officers and Loveland Police SWAT arrested Garett Van Mullins on Thursday as part of an ongoing investigation into underage marijuana sales.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office

Police said they believe Van Mullins has been using social media sites under the monikers "420 Minister" and "I Am Foundation Church" to sell marijuana.

Van Mullins is facing charges of unlawful distribution of marijuana to a minor, a class 3 felony. Authorities asked anyone with information on the case or who believes their teenager purchased from him to contact FCPS Marijuana Enforcement Officer Jim Lenderts at (970) 416-2949 or jlenderts@fcgov.com.