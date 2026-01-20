Northern Colorado church, shelter closed due to meth contamination

The city of Fort Collins has temporarily closed the Fort Collins Mennonite Fellowship church building in Old Town Fort Collins amid detection of methamphetamine contamination. Fort Collins Police Services told CBS Colorado the building was closed to access in mid-December after concerning levels of meth traces were detected in the building.

Fort Collins Mennonite Fellowship church CBS

The church, which is widely known for its outreach to the unhoused and those overcoming addictions, continues to meet off property while they navigate next steps for the building.

"For more than 25 years, the Fort Collins Mennonite Fellowship has opened its doors and hosted those without homes," said Steve Ramer, pastor of the Fort Collins Mennonite Fellowship.

The church has been in Fort Collins for more than 50 years. The facility in Old Town has become known for its outreach to those needing assistance. That included the church once offering lockers for the unhoused, as well as overnight shelter services for up to 15 people per night. The church would also offer their building, bathrooms and more to those in need of warmth during cold days

However, Ramer said FCPS visited their church Dec. 8 and placed red placards in their windows. Those same placards remain, stating the building is not to be entered due to meth contamination.

"We did get the church tested. There is contamination," Ramer said.

Ramer said the church did receive bids to have the building cleaned so they could return to hosting services, recovery meetings and more. However, the bids were significantly more costly than they had hoped.

"That range over $70,000 to over $100,000. For a small congregation that will not be easy to do," Ramer said. "Shutting us down has a very wide reaching impact."

Fort Collins Police confirmed it's not seeking criminal charges against anyone involved with the church amid the contamination investigation.

Ramer said he felt Colorado's laws around methamphetamine contamination were too stringent and made it to where places like churches and libraries could easily be susceptible to being shut down over otherwise healthy levels, in his opinion.

Ramer said he would not allow the church building being closed to prevent his church congregation from continuing to help the unhoused or those battling addictions.

"Of course not. We do not give up," Ramer said. "We will continue to serve those who God called us to serve."