Northern Colorado man arrested after alleged reckless driving, high-speed collision, assault on officer

A man in Northern Colorado is facing multiple charges after what police call a "violent chain of events."

The Greeley Police Department says it received reports of a man driving west on Highway 34 near 95th Avenue with his leg hanging out of the window on May 3. Witnesses told officers that the man ran a red light at Promontory Parkway and continued driving recklessly, passing other drivers on both shoulders of the road.

Investigators say the suspect, later identified as Gabriel Villalva, was speeding when he rear ended a vehicle near the 13300 block of Highway 34, pushing it into a ditch. Villalva allegedly crossed into the eastbound lanes before returning to the westbound lanes.

His car became disabled, and police say a female passenger ran from the vehicle. She was picked up by a passing driver before the police arrived. No serious injuries were reported in the crash.

The GPD said Villalva tried to steal a nearby vehicle, but the driver struck him to defend themselves and drove away. Three off-duty Weld County deputies and an off-duty Longmont police officer saw the attempted theft and pinned Villalva to the ground. When Greeley Police arrived, they say Villalva assaulted two officers.

Neither the officers nor the victim of the attempted car theft suffered serious injuries.

Villalva was booked into the Weld County Jail and is facing charges of: