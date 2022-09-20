Weld County Sheriff: Suspect apprehended in connection to hit-and-run that killed Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz

A suspect was arrested late on Monday night in connection to the hit-and-run that killed Weld County Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz on Sunday. The 36-year-old man was identified on Tuesday as Norberto Garcia-Gonzales and he tentatively faces charges including leaving the scene of an accident involving death and careless driving resulting in death.

The sheriff's office confirmed the suspect was taken into custody at 10:15 p.m. after being tracked to Fort Collins and apprehended by WCSO Strike Team, Colorado State Patrol and Fort Collins police. Garcia-Gonzales was taken into custody using Alexis' jail handcuffs.

Hein-Nutz, 24, was on her way to work on a motorcycle north of Greeley when she was hit. The suspect driver reportedly jumped out of the van he was driving hid in a nearby corn field after leaving the crash.

Anyone with any information about this investigation can call Colorado State Patrol investigators at 303-239-4501. Reference case # 3A221639. You can remain anonymous.

