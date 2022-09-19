Weld County Sheriff's Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz killed in hit & run crash

Weld County Sheriff's Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz has been identified as the victim in Sunday's hit-and-run crash north of Greeley. Hein-Nutz had been with the sheriff's office since 2018 at 21 years old.

She was killed just one week away from celebrating her 24th birthday.

It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Weld County Sheriff's Office Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz. Alexis was killed yesterday in a hit and run crash north of Greeley on her way to work.



The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the circumstances of Sunday's crash. The Weld County Sheriff's Office is assisting.

The driver of the hit-and-run vehicle is known as Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia. He is 37 or 38 years old and residing in Weld County. Detectives said that a falsified Green Card and a fake Social Security card were recovered from his vehicle. They also said that evidence shows Gonzalez-Garcia was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Hein-Nutz was riding her motorcycle to work when the crash occurred. Investigators said that Gonzalez-Garcia made no attempt to provide her aid despite obvious injuries and hid in a nearby cornfield.

Deputies, three K9 handers and a drone, along with state troopers, Eaton firefighters, Greeley police officers and the Denver Police Department which sent its helicopter Air 1 to assist with the search, Gonzalez-Garcia was not found.

Weld County investigators are asking residents in the Colo. 392 corridor, from the site of the crash at AA Street and Weld County Road 37 west to Weld Road 29 and north to Weld Road 72, to check their security cameras for footage of any suspicious people between the hours of 5:30 p.m. Sunday and 2 a.m. Monday morning.

Gonzalez-Garcia is described as a slightly heavy-set Latino man, in his 40s and standing about 5 feet, seven inches tall. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is urged to call Colorado State Patrol investigators at (303) 239-4501. Reference case # 3A221639. You can remain anonymous.

According to the Weld County Sheriff's Office, Hein-Nutz was born in Bismarck, N.D. and it was a childhood dream to serve others as a peace officer.

One month after graduating from Weld County's Jail Academy, she posted this to her Facebook profile: "After many years of dreaming of being in law enforcement, I can finally say I am officially following my dreams. This is only the first stepping-stone to a brighter future. Here is to a better life and doing what I was meant to do."

The Weld County Sheriff's Office is accepting donations to help offset funeral costs through our 501c3. The public can make a tax-deductible donation to the Weld County Sheriff's Office Posse and note Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz in the memo. Checks can be sent or dropped off at Weld County Sheriff's Office Headquarters, 1950 O St., Greeley, CO 80631. Be sure to include your name, address and phone number to receive a tax letter.

The Weld County Sheriff's Office stated, "We are confident we will catch Gonzalez-Garcia with your help. For now, we ask the public to give the Hein-Nutz family and our deputies space to grieve."