Nominations end soon for Colorado's next Teacher of the Year

The Colorado Department of Education is accepting nominations for the 2027 state Teacher of the Year.

The honoree for 2025, Janet Dimon, visited CBS Colorado to share her experience and to encourage others to celebrate their favorite educator by submitting a nomination. Dimon was also a finalist for the National Teacher of the Year.

The nomination deadline is March 20, 2026. Nominations are submitted through the Colorado Department of Education's website here.

Anyone can make a nomination.  

Semifinalists will be selected in August, finalists in September, and the 2027 Teacher of the Year will be selected in October at a ceremony in their school. 

