No students injured in school bus crash in Boulder County
No students were injured when a school bus and a vehicle collided in Boulder County on Thursday morning. It happened just after 9 a.m. at Arapahoe Road and Yarrow Street.
Randy Barber with the Boulder Valley School District said the students were placed on another bus and will continue with their day as scheduled.
What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated by the Lafayette Police Department. Yarrow Street at Arapahoe Road was partially closed after the crash and is expected to reopen about 10:30 a.m. after the investigation and cleanup.
