Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado mother pleads guilty after death of her child, is sentenced to prison

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Brighton mother pleads guilty after death of her child, is sentenced to prison
Brighton mother pleads guilty after death of her child, is sentenced to prison 00:35

A Colorado woman accused in the death of her child was sentenced on Tuesday after pleading guilty to child abuse resulting in death and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

nicole-casias.jpg
Nicole Casias Brighton Police

Nicole Casias, of Brighton, was sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Brighton police say her 22-month-old child was found dead with 10 times the amount of fentanyl that is needed to kill an adult in its system. The girl had been exposed while Casias was supposed to be caring for it.

The child's father, Alonzo Montoya, was sentenced to 40 years in prison in April.

Investigators say neither Casias nor Montoya checked on the baby for nearly 14 hours.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and publishing operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.