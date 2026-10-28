"The NFL Today" on CBS crew set to host the Denver Broncos Week 8 game at Empower Field at Mile High

Get ready Broncos Country: "The NFL Today" and "The NFL Today+" will be live at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday to host the broadcast for the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs. It's a chance at redemption for the Broncos against the Chiefs in the second and final matchup of the regular season between the division rivals.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 18: (L-R) "The NFL Today" host James Brown and analysts Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson, Russell Wilson and Kyle Long broadcast from their desk on a sideline during halftime of a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 18, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bills defeated the Raiders 33-30. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

It also means the return of former Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson in his new role as a member of "The NFL Today" crew. That includes longtime host James Brown, Bill Cowher, Kyle Long and Nate Burleson.

See you Sunday, Denver 🔥



The NFL Today and The NFL Today+ will be LIVE at Empower Field ahead of @Chiefs vs @Broncos 🍿 pic.twitter.com/1Qgm9Trarr — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 27, 2026

The broadcast will begin at 8 a.m. MST with Wilson, Long, Mackenzie Brooks, Darius Slay and Antonio Pierce. Then, at 10 a.m. MST, Brown will host Cowher, Burleson, Long and Wilson.

Both crews for "The NFL Today" will be stationed on the south side of the stadium between Gate 10 and Gate 9, just to the east of Parking Lot Z.

Broadcast legend Jim Nantz will give play-by-play coverage alongside retired NFL player JJ Watt as his analyst. They will be joined by sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson.

Kickoff for Week 8 between the Broncos and the Chiefs begins at 2:25 p.m. MST.