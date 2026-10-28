Watch CBS News
Local News

"The NFL Today" on CBS crew set to host the Denver Broncos Week 8 game at Empower Field at Mile High

By
Jack Lowenstein
Assignment Desk Editor, CBS Colorado
Jack Lowenstein is a digital media producer and assignment desk editor with CBS Colorado. At the news desk in Denver, Jack takes pride partnering with public servants every day to confirm necessary information through local, state and federal agencie
Read Full Bio
Jack Lowenstein

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

Get ready Broncos Country: "The NFL Today" and "The NFL Today+" will be live at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday to host the broadcast for the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs. It's a chance at redemption for the Broncos against the Chiefs in the second and final matchup of the regular season between the division rivals. 

Buffalo Bills v Las Vegas Raiders
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 18: (L-R) "The NFL Today" host James Brown and analysts Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson, Russell Wilson and Kyle Long broadcast from their desk on a sideline during halftime of a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 18, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bills defeated the Raiders 33-30. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

It also means the return of former Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson in his new role as a member of "The NFL Today" crew. That includes longtime host James Brown, Bill Cowher, Kyle Long and Nate Burleson.

The broadcast will begin at 8 a.m. MST with Wilson, Long, Mackenzie Brooks, Darius Slay and Antonio Pierce. Then, at 10 a.m. MST, Brown will host Cowher, Burleson, Long and Wilson.

Both crews for "The NFL Today" will be stationed on the south side of the stadium between Gate 10 and Gate 9, just to the east of Parking Lot Z. 

Broadcast legend Jim Nantz will give play-by-play coverage alongside retired NFL player JJ Watt as his analyst. They will be joined by sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson. 

Kickoff for Week 8 between the Broncos and the Chiefs begins at 2:25 p.m. MST.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue