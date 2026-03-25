Denver Center blends musicians with cast ahead of "Next To Normal" premiere at the Wolf Theatre

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts is preparing to launch its latest hit show "Next To Normal." The show, which is put together primarily by local performers and musicians, launches on April 3.

With around one week until the show starts live performances, the cast and crew of the production invited CBS News Colorado to attend what's known as "sitzprobe."

"It is the most exciting part of the whole process," said Jacob Carll, music director for the show.

Jacob Carll, music director for the show, is seen at the piano leading a "Next to Normal" rehearsal CBS

For those who may not know what sitzprobe is, Carll described it as the first time the musical performance comes together under one roof.

"The sitzprobe is the first day that the band and the cast gets together and sing through the show," Carll said.

In what may be shocking news to those who frequent the theatre, Carll confirmed the singers and musicians had never performed the score together until almost one week until the show started live performances.

"The cast is really looking forward to hearing and feeling the music, finally. Because it makes sense for what the characters are going through to feel the drums and the guitar," Carll said.

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Leading up to sitzprobe, Carll had been working double duty with his peers. He would spend part of his day walking through the lyrics with the cast. Then, he would spend another part of his day separately with the band making sure they knew each note.

"It is a rock musical about a family that is going through a tough time," Carll said. "There are a lot of guitars and drums in this."

When it comes to blending both parts of the production together, some may argue Carll is the perfect person for the job.

"I was an actor first, so I approach music as a music director from an actor perspective," Carll said. "The two worlds are a little different. But when they come together all of a sudden, we are on the same page. Which is the best part."

With everyone from the production now on the same page musically, Carll said it is time to finalize the last details of the production and move it onto the Wolf Theatre stage.

"We have sitzprobe today, band rehearsal tomorrow, tech on Friday. And then we just go until previews. So, no more time to relax and discover things. We have to put the pieces together as fast as possible, because we have audiences coming in a week," Carll said.

Next To Normal plays the Wolf Theater April 3 through May 3. For more information on tickets visit denvercenter.org/tickets-events/next-to-normal/

CBS Colorado is a proud partner of the DCPA.