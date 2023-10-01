New York City Fire Department members help 3 gun shot victims in downtown Denver

Members a part of the New York City Fire Department are being praised as heroes after jumping into action to help three gunshot victims in downtown Denver.

The firefighters were in town for the Colorado for the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial and heard gunshots while at a restaurant. They went outside the establishment and observed a person who was shot in both legs while being in and out of consciousness.

It was reported that Lt. Steve Sweeney and Firefighter Michael Arlistico began evaluating the victim while checking for additional wounds.

“We were in Colorado for the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial. We were in downtown Denver at a restaurant, and we... Posted by New York City Fire Department (FDNY) on Saturday, September 30, 2023

According to FDNY, Arlistico removed his belt and used it as a tourniquet to stop the bleeding on one of the legs, while, Firefighter Michael Wunder and Battalion Chief Liam Coleman began to treat a different individual who had been shot.

The crew also began to treat a third person who was also shot until a local fire and EMS personnel came to take over the patients' care.

"The guys did a nice job and fell back on their training to help save a life," said Coleman.