Where to find New Year's Eve fireworks shows in Colorado

A cold front finally brought some winter weather to Colorado last weekend, just in time for residents and visitors to ring in the new year, and what better way than with fireworks?

The first of two New Year's Eve fireworks displays goes off over the D&F Tower along 16th Street on Dec. 31, 2018. Denver hosted two fireworks displays, one at 9:00 p.m. and the other at midnight, to ring in 2019. Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images

For those who want to celebrate New Year's Eve in a big way, these celebrations are for you:

In Denver, the annual New Year's Eve Fireworks shows will fill the skies twice. The show can be seen near the Sheraton Hotel and near the middle of downtown, near Curtis St., at 9 p.m. and midnight. The fireworks shows are some of the largest in the state. Rooftop terraces at nearby businesses offer incredible views, but many require reservations.

The AdAmAn's Fireworks Show outside of Colorado Springs is scheduled to take place at the top of Pikes Peak at 10:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve. Guests enjoy nighttime access to the North Slope Recreation Area and Crystal Reservoir to catch a spectacular show surrounded by incredible views. Admission tickets and timed-entry permits must be purchased in advance.

Some of the most popular places to celebrate the new year are in Colorado's mountain towns and resorts.

The City of Aspen's fireworks display will ring in the new year at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31. Free public skating is available at the Aspen Ice Garden from 3 to 6 p.m. ahead of the main event, and city officials encourage visitors to dress up in festive costumes and attire. Rental skates will be available while supplies last.

Mountain view of fireworks over the City of Aspen City of Aspen

Breckenridge is listed among WalletHub's top 10 places to visit for a winter vacation and is also a popular destination for New Year's celebrations. Red flares will snake down the mountainside during the Torch Run Parade, which begins at 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve. Be sure to find a spot at the Blue River Plaza, the North Gondola parking lot or along Ridge Street to catch the fireworks show as it kicks off at 9 p.m.

The Torchlight Parade and fireworks at the Crested Butte Mountain Resort are a beloved New Year's tradition at the popular ski resort. When night falls on Dec. 31, members of the ski and ride team will descend the mountain in a glowing parade, immediately followed by a fireworks display visible from the base area. The parade will begin around 5:30 p.m.

Granby Ranch also has plans to celebrate the New Year with a fireworks show and mountain light parade. Children can also join in the Kids Ski Parade with glow sticks and festive gear. The celebration begins at 3 p.m., and the fireworks show from West Mountain is scheduled to take place at 8 p.m.

The Grand Lake New Year's Eve Fireworks show offers a dazzling display along the shores of Grand Lake. The New Year's Eve with Rocky Mountain Rep performance begins at 9 p.m., followed by the fireworks display.

Powderhorn Mountain Resort's Annual NYE Celebration in Mesa also offers a magical torchlight parade and fireworks show, along with live music performances. The party starts early at 4 p.m. on Dec. 31, with fireworks beginning around 6 p.m. when the sun sets.

A dance party kicks off the celebrations in Steamboat Springs at 4:30 p.m., followed by a Snow Cat parade. Afterward, a torchlight parade will light up the mountainside, with a fireworks finale. Steamboat Springs encourages visitors to get there early to grab one of the best spots to view the show.

Telluride might still be closed by New Year's Eve due to an ongoing labor dispute.