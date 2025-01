Banner North Colorado Medical Center welcomed a newborn baby girl at 3:38 a.m. on New Year's Day. Bernadette Threvenin gave birth to a healthy 6-pound 1-ounce and 19.5 inches long girl named Sthassa.

Banner North Colorado Medical Center staff was excited to welcome the newborn girl as the first baby born at the hospital this year.