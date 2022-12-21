Newly released video shows moments handcuffed suspect shoots police officer at Denver jail

New video shows the moments a handcuffed suspect shoots a Denver police officer from the back seat of a police car in the parking lot of the Denver Downtown Detention Center.

Video of the Nov. 28 shooting was released to CBS News Colorado Wednesday as part of an open records request and includes bodyworn camera footage, as well as surveillance footage from a camera inside that parking lot.

DISTURBING FOOTAGE: New video shows the moments a handcuffed suspect shoots a Denver police officer​ from the backseat of a police car in the Denver jail.



We'll have an article up shortly. Here's a link to our earlier coverage: https://t.co/UVMOSv42NB pic.twitter.com/svW7kFUCyY — CBSColorado (@CBSNewsColorado) December 21, 2022

The officer was shot in the neck but has been recovering in the weeks since. The suspect, 33-year-old Daniel Cheeseman, was originally arrested and accused of driving a stolen car.

In the hours and days after the shooting, Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said it is too early to make an official confirmation, but it's believed the suspect had the gun he used to shoot the officer concealed on him while he was being taken to jail. A separate handgun was found on Cheeseman during his initial arrest, Denver police said at the time.

After Cheeseman shot the officer, several officers returned fire, hitting the suspect. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he remains.

Charges have not yet been filed against Cheeseman, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

Denver Police say another situation similar happened back in 2014, at Denver Police Station District 4. Read about that incident by clicking here.