'They help me calm down': New therapy dog a big hit for Castle Rock students

Mesa Middle School In Castle Rock starts the school year with a new big dog on campus--Rocket, a one-year-old husky who is the student resource officer's new police therapy dog.

"What he does is really cool," said 8th grader Jesiah craft

"I hear them talk in the halls about how they love him and how cute he is," said student Chloe Simpson.

Rocket is there to help students in crisis and his handler Officer Luke Godfrey says he's already made a huge impact.

"A little boy, you know said to me?" Officer Godfrey asked CBS4's Michael Abeyta. "[He said] 'Can you stay with me for a little while?' And I had rocket with me, and he's like, 'I just want to be with Rocket,'" said Officer Godfrey.

"He got down on the floor, and there were tears coming out of his eyes, and I don't know what specifically was going on with this child, but I know he was having a bad day. He petted Rocket for about five minutes, wiped the tears from his face and said thank you," recounted Godfry.

By helping kids conquer their anxieties and frustrations, Rocket is doing an important job. Especially today, when many students are struggling with mental health. Officer Godfrey says he can get almost any student to calm down even in the toughest situation.

"They are able to go and send their messages to the dog, you know, just by petting them, and it has a release of endorphins. And it just makes them feel so much better about whatever situation it is," said Officer Godfrey.

If you don't believe him, just ask the students how much he is helping them. They will eagerly tell you.

"They help me calm down. They're fun to play with. They're good support animals. Definitely, they're a good best friend when you need to have someone to cry to," said Chloe Simpson.

"Seeing him first thing in the morning makes my day," said Jesiah Craft.

This is the second therapy dog Douglas County has. Buttercup helps kids at Caste View High School. They aren't the only school district or sheriff's department with therapy dogs, Arapahoe County is swearing in their second dog Monday, September 12th.