New snowplow fleet in Boulder includes "E.T. Snow Home," "Han Snowlo"
Boulder's snowplow fleet features some very creative names thanks to students. They submitted the names for the snowplows that will clear the streets during the 2026-2027 winter season.
The winning names for the 17 city plows are:
- Cowabunga Crusher
- Don Quitanieves
- E.T. Snow Home
- Flatiron Flurry
- Greatest Snowman
- Hans Snowlo
- Happy feet
- Lightning McFreeze
- Mr. Plowy Plowplow
- Plowey Wonka
- Plowsen Junior
- Plowy plowington
- Sleddin' Nation Army
- Sleet Magnolias
- SnowB Elsawhere
- sNOwmás
- Terrenator 4x4