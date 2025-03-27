New state law makes it easier for undocumented people to obtain driver's license in Colorado

A new state law in Colorado will go into effect next week, minimizing requirements for undocumented people in the state to get a driver's license.

Supporters say this new law will help keep Colorado roads safer.

Preliminary data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that at least 30% of deadly crashes on Colorado roads in 2024 involved drivers with no valid license or no license at all.

The Colorado Road and Community Safety Act takes effect March 31, giving tens of thousands the opportunity to drive legally.

For Alma Baeza, the law brings relief. She's currently working toward legal residency, but what calms her anxiety is that she'll soon be able to drive her children around without fear.

"I was always nervous that police would stop me," Baeza said in Spanish.

Starting March 31, she and many others will no longer have to prove two years of residency or have an individual taxpayer identification number to apply for a license. Instead, they can use a passport or other form of foreign identification to apply for a license.

The law is keeping at least one driving school busy.

Maria Valdez, a senior driving instructor for American Driving Academy, says her office is already seeing a surge in calls from people seeking guidance. The school has locations in Aurora, Colorado Springs, Denver, Pueblo, and Westminster.

"Every 30 minutes, we have to turn people away because it's not March 31 yet," she said.

Nineteen states, including Colorado, currently allow undocumented people to obtain a driver's license.

Valdez says the process is the same for everyone, requiring both a written and driving test. In the past few years the American Driving Academy has seen an increase in Spanish speakers requesting classes, which is why they now also provide bilingual classes.

"Don't be afraid of starting this process. It is a little bit lengthy, but it's a great opportunity," said Valdez.

These licenses will look different from those issued to U.S. citizens, who will need a Real ID beginning in May.