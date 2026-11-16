Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is celebrating the unveiling of a new interactive dashboard that tracks student progress and achievement, as well as areas for improvement.

The dashboard tracks student readiness in four areas, including:

Academic foundations: third-grade reading, eighth-grade math, ninth-grade on-track, and high school graduation

Postsecondary and workforce readiness: attainment of college credit, industry-recognized credential, and a work-based learning, as well as postsecondary matriculation and success, and employment

Learner wellbeing: chronic absenteeism, safety and belonging

Civic engagement: social studies proficiency, volunteering and youth voter registration

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis

"In Colorado, we know that by getting real data about what works and doesn't work for students, we can make smarter investments to help students succeed. 'Let's Get Ready' is a blueprint to understand and improve student success that will help the state better support Colorado students' achievement. This helps Colorado and other states give students the skills to thrive in the classroom, to get a good job, and help our economy thrive. I started my public service career in education, and every step of the way I have been focused on achieving better outcomes for students to ensure that young Coloradans have the resources needed to succeed," said Polis.

Polis says the program is part of his Let's Get Ready initiative during his time as chair of the National Governors Association. The initiative calls on governors to measure student readiness and communicate progress in key areas, highlighting outcomes in each state.

Six states and one U.S. territory are part of the "Let's Get Ready" Dashboard pilot program, including Colorado, Delaware, Louisiana, Maryland, North Dakota, Oregon and American Samoa.