New electric vehicle charging station in underserved Denver community part of metro-wide expansion

In an effort to expand Denver's electric vehicle infrastructure to communities with less access, two companies joined forces to open a new EV charging station in the Sloan's Lake neighborhood.

Buzze, Koelbel and Company, and City of Denver officials gathered on Thursday to celebrate the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Sienna at Sloan's Lake.

CBS

The multi-family community was an affordable housing project, and officials said the new charging station can help save residents money. Representatives from said Buzze and Koelbel said using an EV can save residents around 8% of their income due to lower fuel and maintenance costs.

"Without the ability to charge at home, then you don't have the choice to get an electric car," said Koelbel and Company President Carl Koelbel. "It's a dream to not have to go to the gas station, not to have to go to get an oil change, the brake pads last longer, so there's just a huge benefit to the residents."

"Clean, affordable transportation isn't just a luxury - it's essential to building a Denver that works for everyone," said Denver Mayor Mike Johnston. "This collaboration between Buzze and Koelbel, powered by Xcel Energy's EV infrastructure incentives, is a perfect example of how we can make sustainability affordable. When we work together, we can ensure every Denverite - no matter their income - has the opportunity to drive electric and save money."

CBS

The companies said the project was made possible by Xcel Energy's Commercial EV Infrastructure Rebate Program.

The new station at Sienna at Sloan's Lake is managed through the Buzze mobile app, which allows for booking, availability updates and secure payments.

Buzze and Koelbel said they plan to build charging stations in eight different affordable housing communities across the Denver metro area, accounting for 100 new EV stations.