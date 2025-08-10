New Denver City Attorney is former trial attorney, corporate lawyer

CBS News Colorado has learned Michiko Ando Brown, known as Miko, a former corporate lawyer for Airbnb and a trial attorney at two major Denver law firms, will be named Denver's next City Attorney by Mayor Mike Johnston, according to four sources with knowledge of the selection.

Brown, 51, was a trial attorney at Denver law firm Davis, Graham and Stubbs and had clients in 24 states, according to an online bio. She has also served as President of the Colorado Asian Pacific American Bar Association. Most recently, Brown was associate general counsel for Airbnb from 2020- 2024. She has received awards for her efforts toward Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, according to information she listed online.

Miko Brown

None of the four sources with knowledge of the appointment were at liberty to speak publicly, but two who know Brown said she would be an asset for the city and a good leader for the Denver City Attorney's office.

Brown did not respond to calls and text messages from CBS this weekend, and a spokesperson for Mayor Johnston declined to comment on the CBS report.

Brown attended Manual High School in Denver and went on to the University of California, Berkeley, and received her law degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

Several of the sources who spoke to CBS said they expected an announcement as early as Monday.

Brown was also a standout tennis player in Colorado during her collegiate years. In 1991, Brown was named to the Colorado Sportswomen Hall of Fame for her tennis accomplishments.