New Colorado elementary school breaks ground in fast-growing Douglas County community

Construction is now officially underway on two new elementary schools in Douglas County.

The first shovels dug into the ground, officially starting construction on the new RidgeGate Elementary School on Wednesday. It marks a new era for Lone Tree as growth continues in the area.

Doug Humphreys will be the principal of the new K-5 school.

"It's my dream come true," Humphreys said.

Doug Humphreys will serve as the principal of a new elementary school in Lone Tree, which broke ground on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. CBS

Humphreys has been the principal of Eagle Ridge Elementary — on the west side of I-25 — for 18 years.

"We've been a large school for a very long time," Humphreys said.

But with new growth on the east side, Humphreys said another elementary school was needed.

"A lot of them spend about 30 minutes on a bus going from across that side to get here. So it'd be great for all our families that live over there to have a faster commute to and from school," Humphreys said.

The new school will be in the Lyric community. Exact boundaries for enrollment will be finalized by the school board this year.

"As that community continues to build, we're really looking for how to service all students, ensure that they have small class sizes," Humphreys said.

RidgeGate is not the only fast-growing community in Douglas County.

The 2024 bond that funded this school also funded an elementary school in Sterling Ranch. Construction on that school began in January.

But still more communities, like Crystal Valley, need schools.

"I've been starting to meet the future kindergarten families, which I'm very excited about," Humphreys said.

The elementary school in Lyric is expected to open its doors in August 2027 and can accommodate up to 750 students. Renderings show what the school will look like.

Renderings show what a new elementary school in the Lyric community will look like. Douglas County School District

"It's going to be a bigger size gym, and a stage where we can do performances in and things like that. It's just beautiful," said Humphreys.

For now, the school will be called Elementary School 50. But the school board will give it a name closer to opening. They want input from the community, so neighbors should start thinking of some ideas.