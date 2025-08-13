New Colorado school bus law designed to provide safety for students

As children across Colorado return to school this month, it is important to remember to be extra careful around school zones.

Colorado law enforcement said drivers should always go the speed of the posted speed limit, look both ways for kids crossing the street, and watch how they drive around buses. There is a new bus law in place to make it safer for students.

Colorado's new school bus law, effective in May 2025, requires vehicles in both directions to stop for school buses with flashing red lights and extended stop arms, unless separated by a physical barrier. This means drivers must stop at least 20 feet away from the bus and remain stopped until the lights are off and the stop arm is retracted. Painted lines or a painted median are no longer sufficient to allow passing.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office says there are too many cases involving children almost getting hit because of bad driving. Drivers need to remember to put away their phones while driving. The new Cell Phone Free Law, passed Jan. 1, states it is illegal to have your phone in your hand while driving.

The sheriff's office says even taking your eyes off the road for two seconds can have long-lasting consequences. Kids need to do the exact same thing when crossing the street.

"Parents need to make sure to talk to their kids and let them know that traffic may not stop just because you push the button or you have the right-of-way in the crosswalk," Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly said. "Drivers need to stop violating the law. It could cost a life, and it could ruin your life. Slow down, put your phone down, and be safe because people's lives are at stake."

Douglas County says it will have one deputy patrolling 11 schools throughout the week that children head back to class. These include:

· Copper Mesa Elementary

· Roxborough Primary

· Northeast Elementary

· Mammoth Heights Elementary

· Acres Green Elementary

· Cougar Run Elementary

· Heritage Elementary

· Pine Grove Elementary

· Sedalia Elementary

· Buffalo Ridge Elementary

· Coyote Creek Elementary