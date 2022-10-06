Watch CBS News
Local News

New ballot box good for 3 counties: Denver, Arapahoe and Adams

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Denver tested voting equipment ahead of Election Day
Denver tested voting equipment ahead of Election Day 02:17

Voters in three counties in Colorado can use a first-of-its-kind ballot box this election cycle. The new ballot box near the Martin Luther King Jr. Library on Colfax Avenue is good for Denver, Arapahoe and Adams counties. 

new-ballot-box-5vo-transfer-frame-132.jpg
CBS

The goal is to provide more access to voters who live in those counties. 

"My mother did not have a car, she doesn't drive, so it is important to have access for everybody. There are a lot of people in this area that do not have transportation and they have a right to vote and they have a right to walk to the ballot box and drop a ballot in," said Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder Joan Lopez. 

new-ballot-box-5vo-transfer-frame-346.jpg
CBS

The ballot box was unveiled during events for National Voter Education Week.  

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 6, 2022 / 3:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.