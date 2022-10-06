New ballot box good for 3 counties: Denver, Arapahoe and Adams

Voters in three counties in Colorado can use a first-of-its-kind ballot box this election cycle. The new ballot box near the Martin Luther King Jr. Library on Colfax Avenue is good for Denver, Arapahoe and Adams counties.

CBS

The goal is to provide more access to voters who live in those counties.

"My mother did not have a car, she doesn't drive, so it is important to have access for everybody. There are a lot of people in this area that do not have transportation and they have a right to vote and they have a right to walk to the ballot box and drop a ballot in," said Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder Joan Lopez.

CBS

The ballot box was unveiled during events for National Voter Education Week.