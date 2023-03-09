Denver jury finds 20-year-old guilty in Colfax Avenue shooting of Pamela Cabriales

A jury in Denver this week found a 20-year-old man guilty in the murder of a 32-year-old woman. The murder of Pamela Cabriales took place two years ago on Colfax Avenue near where it intersects with Interstate 25.

Neshan Johnson (credit: Denver Police)

According to prosecutors, on Feb. 20, 2021, Cabriales was driving down Colfax and rear-ended a car driven by Neshan Johnson, who was 18 at the time. After the collision, a 14-year-old passenger jumped out and shot Cabriales.

Family of Pamela Cabriales

The alleged shooter was charged as a juvenile in the case and his case has not yet gone to trial in juvenile court.

The Denver District Attorney's office said on Thursday the jury deliberated for a day before reaching their verdict. Johnson was fonud guilty on 2 counts of second degree murder as well as several other charges including vehicle eluding and accessory to a crime.

"I thank the jury for its service and attention during this challenging trial, and I thank the members of my office who worked so long and hard to pursue this case. We will continue to pursue justice for Ms. Cabriales as we move forward with the prosecution of the juvenile we have charged in her murder," Denver DA Beth McCann said in a prepared statement.

A sentencing hearing for Johnson was scheduled to take place on June 30.