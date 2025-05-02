165 motorcyclists killed on Colorado roadways in 2024, nearly half not wearing a helmet

The state of Colorado is continuing to see a dangerous trend: motorcyclists getting killed on our roadways.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, 165 motorcyclists lost their lives in fatal crashes in 2024. Seventy-three of these riders, 44%, were not wearing a helmet.

Colorado Department of Transportation

According to CDOT, most of the crashes reported are caused by a combination of speeding and distracted driving. Motorcyclists are driving too fast and weaving in and out of traffic, they said. Drivers are also pulling out in an intersection a little too far and don't see the motorcyclist.

CDOT said motorcyclists have limited protection in the event of a crash. They are 28 times more likely to be killed than someone in a car. In every ride, motorcyclists should be wearing a helmet, gloves, pants and boots, they advised.

"They are the vulnerable ones on our roadways," said Sam Cole, Traffic Safety Manager with CDOT. "They have no crash protection on that motorcycle. Their body and what they wear is actually their crash protection."

CDOT believes the lane filtering law passed in 2024 will bring down these numbers. This means motorcyclists can go down the center line to the front of the pack at a red light where cars are stopped. Lane splitting is illegal. Motorcyclists can not move between lanes while traffic is moving.