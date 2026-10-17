Residents near Northern Colorado house fire ordered to shelter in place, possible ordnance found

Out of an abundance of caution, authorities are asking some residents near a house fire in Northern Colorado to shelter in place, citing possible ordnance found in the residence that needs to be removed.

The Loveland Fire Rescue Authority responded to the residential fire near N. Lincoln Avenue and E. 8th Street on Saturday morning. According to the Loveland Police Department, while crews were clearing the structure, they located suspected ordnance inside the home.

They worked to determine if it contained live explosive material, but there were complications with initial identification. The police department has requested additional assistance to help handle the ordnance.

In the meantime, police are asking people in the area to shelter in place while they continue the assessment. An alert was sent to nearby residents around 2:26 p.m. stating:

"Loveland, CO - Police activity in the area of 800 Block N Lincoln Ave, Loveland, CO. Residents in the area of 10th to the north, Jefferson to the East, 8th to the south, and Cleveland to the west, take shelter due to police activity. We will send a follow-up message when the situation is resolved."

The LPD says it has no indication the item poses a threat, and authorities are taking precautions as the investigation continues.

Police have closed N. Lincoln Avenue and are asking drivers to avoid the area. They advised travelers to expect significant delays.