Navy celebrates 250 years of service at Colorado State Capitol

The State of Colorado helped celebrate the Navy's 250th birthday on Tuesday. The milestone event honored the two-and-a-half centuries of service, sacrifice and strength of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Colorado helped the Navy celebrate 250 years of service on Tuesday. CBS

The Colorado State Capitol was filled with military members, local elementary school children, members of the community, and state leaders for the celebration. The ceremony started with a presentation of colors and the singing of the National Anthem.

Gov. Jared Polis read a proclamation stating the Navy was established in 1775. There was a traditional Navy cake-cutting ceremony with the oldest and youngest sailors in the Rocky Mountain recruiting command.

A traditional Navy cake-cutting ceremony at the Colorado State Capitol to commemorate the military branch's 250th birthday. CBS

Polis told CBS Colorado about the importance of this event and keeping military connections in Colorado.

"People don't always think Navy when you are in Colorado because we are landlocked," said Polis. "We have over 1,400 Navy active-duty personnel stationed in our state and over 11,000 contractors, civilians, and family members. We also have tens of thousands of Navy retirees in our state. We are very much connected to the US Navy."

Gov. Jared Polis CBS

Next year, according to the Navy's website, "the Navy will again commemorate its contribution to the nation's defense as part of a whole-of-government 250 celebration planned by the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission."