As National Western Stock Show gets ready to wrap up in Denver, CEO reflects on first year leading event

When the National Western Stock Show wraps up Sunday it will mark the end of the first stock show as CEO for Wes Allison.

CBS

"Somebody gave me a pin the other day that said this is my first rodeo, and it is mine here," joked Allison in a recent interview with CBS Colorado.

Allison is no stranger to the National Western Stock Show. Growing up, he and his family used to drive from their home in West Texas to Denver so that Allison could show his own livestock.

"It's a huge honor and a huge responsibility," said Allison when asked what it means to now be running the same stock show that he grew up participating in. "I have to create the same opportunities that were afforded to me 40 years ago."

Allison is fond of the history at the stock show.

"In the 30s 40s and 50s, if you had a champion stallion or champion bull, it was the best of the best," Allison said as he walked through the new Legacy Building.

While Allison is just in his first year as CEO, he was asked what he wants his legacy to be.

"I was always taught to leave it better than you found it," Allison said. "That's my legacy. How do we give more scholarship dollars? How do we grow our family?"

It's estimated the stock show will drive an economic impact of more than $175 million for the Denver metro area, and this year will give out $727,000 in scholarships.

"That legacy, continuing to grow it, that would be a cool thing for me," Allison said.