National Weather Service issues Flash Flood Warning for Cameron Peak Fire burn scar

As the official temperature in Denver hits a record-breaking 100 degrees as of 2 p.m., the National Weather Service says those living in or near the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar are in the midst of a flash flood warning. The warning is in effect until 5 p.m.

NWS Boulder says areas including Pennock Pass, Miller Fork, Crystal Mountain, and Buckhorn Creek might be impacted.

At around 3:45 p.m., the Larimer County Sheriff's Office announced deputies are watching flooding issues along the Buckhorn Road and County Road 27 area. They say water is rising.

Residents east of Pennock Pass along County Road 44H (Buckhorn Road) down to County Road 27 (Stove Prairie Road) and south along County Road 27 to the Masonville/Bobcat Ridge area are urged to pay attention to weather conditions and rising water.

The sheriff's office says Moody Hill, Crystal Mountain, Moondance Way, Stringtown Gulch and Big Bear are also areas of concern.

We have issued a Flash Flood Warning for heavy rain in the Cameron Peak burn area, flooding is either occurring or expected to begin soon. Valid until 5:00 pm. May affect areas around Pennock Pass, Miller Fork, Crystal Mtn, and Buckhorn Creek. #COwx pic.twitter.com/EMMEGmA8VF — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 5, 2022

The region has seen significant, and deadly, flooding in recent weeks. Two people, a woman and her daughter, were caught in a flash flood in July.

On Friday afternoon, NWS in Boulder and Grand Junction said weather emergency alerts (WEA) are not being sent to cell phones. It's unclear why.

NWS says to receive important weather notices via: