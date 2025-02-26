National Institutes of Health funding has given life to cancer survivors, Colorado doctor says

Pediatric oncologist talks about how federal funding freeze impacts families in Colorado

A federal judge has held up a block to the Office of Management and Budget, which directed federal agencies to temporarily pause grants, loans or federal assistance programs, such as National Institutes of Health cancer research, delivering another blow to the Trump administration's ongoing efforts to shrink federal spending.

One Colorado doctor tells CBS Colorado that parents with children seeking cancer treatment are feeling abandoned by society with the possibility of losing such critical funding dangling above their heads.

"I'm deeply concerned," said Dr. John van Doorninck, pediatric oncologist from HCA HealthONE Rocky Mountain Children's. "The proposed cuts are designed to cost-shift some of the financial burdens of cancer research onto private foundations. In reality, many of the institutions conducting the research are not in a position to do so. (That) vital research will be shut down."

The cost-cutting move implements an idea floated by conservatives for years. During President Trump's first term, the White House proposed sharply limiting the indirect costs paid by the NIH to 10%.

But, van Doorninck counters, "many of the advances in health care and medical treatments over the past (couple) decades, have been realized on a foundation of NIH research funding." Additionally, saving lives maintains the workforce.

Coming out against the potential to halt financing, the heads of five major cancer research consortiums released a statement in part saying, "Policymakers should be aware of the contributions of our research to local economies. In fiscal year 2023, every $1 of NIH funding generated approximately $2.46 of economic activity."

"Because of medicines that were available through NIH funded research, (my patients) were able to be cured of their disease and walk across the stage at high school graduation," van Doorninck said.

For a list of NIH grants in Colorado, click here.