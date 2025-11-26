Former Wednesday's Child Jarvis celebrates legal adoption in Jefferson County on National Adoption Day

National Adoption Day is celebrated in many of Colorado's judicial districts in November, with judges and magistrates across Colorado finalizing the adoptions of dozens of foster children into permanent, loving families.

In 2024, there were 658 children and youth in Colorado who were in foster care were adopted, according to the Colorado Department of Human Services. Adoption Day events in Colorado are being coordinated through the courts, state and local human services departments, as well as other local and state child services agencies and advocacy groups.

In Jefferson County, the community celebrated National Adoption Day at the Jefferson County Combined Court. Judge Lindsay VanGilder, Magistrate Marianne Tims, and Magistrate Cara Sweet presided over six adoptions.

CBS News Colorado anchor Mekialaya White was invited to emcee the event this year because of her extensive work and passion telling stories of foster children and adoption success in weekly Wednesday's Child stories.

Tina and Donald Ellis with their son Jarvis CBS

Tina and Donald Ellis were among the families who joyously celebrated the legal adoption of their son, Jarvis.

CBS Colorado's Mekialaya White with Jarvis CBS

Jarvis was featured as a Wednesday's Child in November of 2023, and Tina told White she inquired about adopting him shortly after the story aired in partnership with Raise the Future.

To learn more about adoption and all the services offered through Raise the Future, visit raisethefuture.org.