Watch CBS News
Local News

NASA announces new tentative launch date for Artemis, in wake of extreme weather in Florida

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado is playing a key role in NASA's return to moon missions
Colorado is playing a key role in NASA's return to moon missions 02:47

The next chance for the Artemis rocket to take flight is a month away.

At the heart of the rocket is Orion, a spacecraft built in Colorado by Lockheed Martin.

It will fly empty this time but will carry astronauts to the moon on future missions.

NASA announced the next launch attempt will be on Nov. 14 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

A series of issues, including a faulty sensor, a fuel leak and severe weather, has caused NASA to abandon previous launches in Florida.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 12, 2022 / 10:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.