NASA announces new tentative launch date for Artemis, in wake of extreme weather in Florida

Colorado is playing a key role in NASA's return to moon missions

Colorado is playing a key role in NASA's return to moon missions

Colorado is playing a key role in NASA's return to moon missions

The next chance for the Artemis rocket to take flight is a month away.

At the heart of the rocket is Orion, a spacecraft built in Colorado by Lockheed Martin.

It will fly empty this time but will carry astronauts to the moon on future missions.

NASA announced the next launch attempt will be on Nov. 14 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

A series of issues, including a faulty sensor, a fuel leak and severe weather, has caused NASA to abandon previous launches in Florida.