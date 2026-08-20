Cast members of "The Outsiders," the Tony Award-winning musical coming to Denver, interview with CBS Colorado

Millions of Americans have read "The Outsiders," likely as teenagers in school. Others have seen the movie.

Now, audiences have a chance to experience the story as a Tony Award-winning musical.

"It is a story of brotherhood and family and coming of age," said Nolan White, who plays Ponyboy Curtis.

The national tour of "The Outsiders" is coming to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts from Sept. 8-27. CBS Colorado sat down with three of the show's stars before the production's Denver run.

For those familiar with the book or movie, the musical brings a different experience to the familiar story.

"It feels like a warm hug. It's really like easy listening and beautiful voices that really elevate the story off the page in a totally different way," said Emma Hearn, who portrays Cherry Valance in the show.

"The Outsiders" follows teenagers from different social classes who find themselves caught in the middle of a feud that turns violent.

It's the Greasers versus the Socs. In the musical, one of the story's most iconic moments, the rumble, is brought to life through dance.

"The choreography is pretty epic," Hearn said.

The rumble combines lighting, music and choreography to create one of the show's biggest spectacles.

"I think it has really something to offer for everyone that comes and sees the show," White said.

But beneath the rivalry between the two groups is a message about how much people can have in common, even when they appear to be different.

"They're more alike than they are different, and I think that that's something that holds really true today," Hearn said.

Bonale Fambrini, who portrays Johnny Cade, said the show's themes can resonate with audiences of all ages.

"The core messages are so universal and so multigenerational that anyone ... could really love and just enjoy this musical," Fambrini said.

Whether you've seen the movie, read the book or have never experienced "The Outsiders" before, the musical offers another way to experience the classic American tale.

"It's a story you know and love, just like with totally different added spectacle that feels a bit more immersive than perhaps when you're reading on the page or seeing it on screen," Hearn said.

"The Outsiders" runs Sept. 8-27 at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. For more information on tickets visit denvercenter.org.

CBS Colorado is a proud partner of the DCPA.