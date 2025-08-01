Colorado Music Festival musician pursues heights of Colorado, Florida

The Colorado Music Festival brings together exceptional musicians from 44 orchestras across the country and around the world. For four weeks, they live and play in Boulder, performing a packed calendar of four concerts each week. Under the baton of Music Director Peter Oundijian, the orchestra plays to a high standard and has become a world-class creative experience.

"This is a great orchestra to play with," said Andrew Karr, Assistant Principal and 3rd horn. "It's made up of musicians from around the country, so it's high level. We're on a tight schedule, so we prepare at a really high level, which I enjoy."

CBS

For Karr, playing in an orchestra is a childhood dream come true. He lives and plays with the Florida Orchestra in Tampa, Florida. In 2000, he auditioned to be a part of the Colorado Music Festival, and he's been coming to Colorado ever since.

"When I first arrived in Colorado, I had zero experience with outdoor stuff," he told CBS News Colorado.

Then, like most people who spend time in the state, he heard the call of the 14'ers.

"I was really taken by the beauty and the challenge," he explained. "Particularly, I was taken by the concept of doing peaks that were on lists. I think there's something about that for a classical musician because we work so methodically in our profession. There was something about having something methodical I could do outside in the mountains that really sort of appealed to me."

He's checked off a fair few 14'ers, but he was missing his list when he was back home.

"So I started visiting the high point of each county in Florida," Karr said.

He travelled across the state meeting landowners and mapping locations. He said he even needed to learn to kayak to reach islands that held that high point.

"I decided that my last county in Florida would be the high point of Florida, which is Britton Hall, which is all of 340 feet about sea level," Karr recalled.

Andrew Karr

Florida is finished now, but Karr keeps climbing in Colorado.

"For me, the pursuit is as much as the successful completion," Karr said.

From Beethoven to Bierstadt, Karr is pursuing new heights every single summer.

LINK: Colorado Music Festival

Colorado Music Festival runs from July 3 to August 3, 2025, at the Chautauqua Auditorium in Boulder, Colorado.