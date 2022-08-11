Police search for clues in teen Josiaz 'Jojo' Aragon's death

Outside of the Southwest Recreation Center in Denver sits a blood-stained sidewalk where the body of 14-year-old Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon was found in broad daylight on Monday.

"These circumstances were certainly alarming," said Doug Schepman, a Denver Police Department spokesperson. "A passerby saw Jojo, saw a person down, recognized that they were deceased and it was suspicious and called police."

CBS

On what would have been Aragon's 15th birthday, the department hosted a news conference hoping to learn more about how the teenage boy died. Police said Aragon didn't live in the area.

"We believe that this homicide probably occurred somewhere around 1:15 p.m. on Monday at that location, which is an important distinction," Schepman said. "We don't believe that this homicide happened somewhere else and that he was taken to this location."

Police could not say if the murder was gang-related. Police did say Aragon's body was found with signs of trauma.

"The medical examiner's office will release the specific exact cause of death, so we're waiting for that determination at this time," said Schepman.

CBS

Police have issued a plea to the community for any answers that can lead to an arrest for the suspect responsible for cutting Aragon's life short.

"We're hoping there are some people who have some information, saw Jojo, saw who he was with, and can help us with those tips to advance this investigation," Schepman said.

This year so far, police have reported 60 murders in Denver. Nine are juveniles under the age of 18. Anyone with information can call investigators at 720-913-7867. Tipsters to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a $2,000 reward.