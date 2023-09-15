Murder suspect arrested, accused in 2 deadly shootings on South Platte River Trail

Denver police have arrested a murder suspect detectives believe is responsible for the shooting deaths of two people earlier this month. Tanner Fielder was taken into custody on Thursday in Black Hawk by Black Hawk police and Denver police officers.

The first homicide occurred Sept. 6 about 12:25 a.m. on the South Platte River Trail under I-70, in the general area of of East 45th Avenue and North Washington Street. Officers found shooting victim Lluvia Robles-Banuelos, 31, deceased at the location.

Just three days later, an adult male shooting victim was found about 12:36 a.m. on Sept. 9 on the South Platte River Trail near the intersection of South Platte River Drive and West Florida Avenue. The victim was identified as Jeremy Hutcheson, 43.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Sept. 12, a Denver police officer who was patrolling near the South Platte River Trail heard shots being fired in the area of West 13th Avenue and North Zuni Street. The officer went to where he thought the shots were fired and spotted someone leaving the area. The suspect was not found despite a perimeter that was established.

Detectives were able to gather evidence left behind by the suspect. The Denver Police Crime Laboratory forensic scientists were able to connect the shots fired incident to the two homicides and Fielder was identified as the suspect.

Fielder was taken into custody and is being held for two counts of investigation of murder in the first degree. The motive for the homicides is being investigated.

The Denver Police Department encourages anyone with information about these murders to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) – tips can be submitted anonymously.