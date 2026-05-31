Artist completes new street mural on Larimer Square in Denver

A former professional snowboarder-turned-artist has completed a 391 foot mural in Denver's Larimer Square. The colorful street art runs down the street and stretches across the whole block.

"We took the Larimer square and made it more of a three dimensional cube and opened it up in sections as far as like a new opening for growth, a new opening for new businesses a new opening for people to merge, and more community to come together through," said artist Pat Milbery

Artist Pat Milbery finished the new mural on Larimer Square in Denver, Colorado on Friday, May 29, 2026. The new mural spans the entire block, painted on the Larimer St. from 14th Street to 15th Street at 391 feet. A former professional snowboarder, Milbery has been creating colorful statement murals for more than 20 years. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Milbery says his inspiration comes from Colorado's landscapes and the iconic Abbey Road album cover by the Beatles.

"It's fun to put those little pieces into things and let anyone who comes through here, whether you live locally and pass by this thing every day on your bike after work or you come here a couple times a year with your family downtown," Milbery said.

Milbery has been painting murals for more than 20 years and his work can be found all over Denver.

Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The community is taking notice of the mural.

"The artist has done a great job," one visitor to Larimer Square said. "It makes you feel like you want to live here again."