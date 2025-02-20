Multiple vehicles involved in crash on Colorado State Highway 93, two injured

Traffic is closed in both directions of Highway 93 as crews work to clear the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash near Golden.

Officials said four vehicles crashed in the area of West 56th Avenue on Thursday morning. At least two people involved have reportedly been taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of those injuries is not yet known.

Multiple vehicles involved in crash on Highway 93 Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

The Colorado State Patrol said traffic is expected to be closed for several hours. They asked that northbound traffic use Highway 58 to McIntyre or Easley Road. Southbound traffic has been rerouted to West 58th Avenue.

Authorities asked drivers to avoid the area to prevent heavy traffic buildup. Drivers can visit http://COTrip.org for up-to-date road information.

The crash is under investigation by the CSP.