Multiple units were heavily damaged in a fire that broke out overnight at a condominium building in Denver.

The Denver Fire Department says a person reported a porch on fire at a two-story condo in the 1700 block of N. Franklin Street around 2 a.m. Soon after, others began calling 911 to report a fire on balconies that was spreading to other parts of the building as residents hurried to evacuate.

Denver Fire Department

When firefighters arrived, heavy flames were coming from the back of the building, threatening the upper-floor units and endangering nearby properties. The DFD says they made an aggressive attack to prevent the flames from spreading as crew members searched for anyone else who could have been inside.

Firefighters managed to get the blaze under control and protect the nearby buildings from harm. No other residents were found inside the damaged building.

Denver Fire Department

Five residences inside suffered heavy damage, and the American Red Cross is working to help displaced residents.

The fire department says the cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.