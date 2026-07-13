Multiple people arrested in connection with shots fired at Cherry Creek State Park swim beach in Aurora

Authorities have arrested several people in connection with shots fired at the Cherry Creek State Park swim beach over the weekend.

Arapahoe County deputies and Colorado Parks and Wildlife personnel responded to the swim beach around 3:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports that multiple gunshots had been fired at the swim beach. They temporarily closed down part of the beach while K9 units helped authorities search for evidence.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

No one was reported injured in the incident, and authorities said they detained six people while investigating.

On Monday, the Arahaoe County Sheriff's Office provided an update, stating that three adults have been arrested. One juvenile was also issued a criminal summons, and another juvenile was detained and later released.

The sheriff's office said K9 officers helped deputies locate the firearm they believe was used.

The case remains under investigation.