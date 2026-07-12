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Deputies investigating after shots fired at Cherry Creek State Park swim beach in Aurora

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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Deputies had to partially close the swim beach at Cherry Creek State Park in Aurora on Sunday after they say someone there used a firearm.

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Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, a person fired multiple rounds in the area around 3:30 p.m. No injuries were reported, and the sheriff's office says six people have been detained. More information on what led up to the incident has not yet been released.

Authorities temporarily closed off a portion of the swim beach due to the resulting investigation. Deputies worked with park rangers to clear the beach and search for evidence, with assistance from ACSO K9 units. The beach has since reopened.

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Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

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