Multiple mudslides impact traffic in Colorado's high country

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

There are multiple mudslides that have happened in the country that will impact traffic for Coloradans in the affected area. 

The San Miguel Sheriff's Office posted a message on Facebook that Black Bear Pass will remain closed for the season due to heavy damage near Bridal Veil Road from a mudslide that happened earlier this summer. Deputies say some of the road has been washed away.

San Miguel County Sheriff's Office

Further north, Imogene Pass, a popular 4-wheeler trail that leads to Ouray is also closed due to the debris. 

The debris will likely extend the closure as crews continue to work to clear the entire area. 

San Miguel County Sheriff's Office

Towards west to the east of Telluride, Royer Lane and E. Colorado Avenue have been closed until public works can clear the roadway, according to officials. 

San Miguel County Sheriff's Office

Traffic is still moving into and out of town, but it is currently unclear when the debris will be cleaned up. 

