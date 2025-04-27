One killed, others injured in two Aurora shootings over the weekend

One killed, others injured overnight in two Aurora shootings

One person was killed and two others injured in two separate shootings overnight in Aurora.

The first shooting took place in a parking lot in the 15000 block of E. Mississippi Avenue around 2:17 a.m. According to the Aurora Police Department, two men suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital for treatment. One was seriously injured, and the other suffered life-threatening injuries. He later died at the hospital.

Authorities are still working to uncover what led up to the shooting, and a suspect has not yet been identified. They encouraged anyone with information on the shooting to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

An hour later, a second shooting took place in the 11500 block of Highline Place. Officials said one man was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Officers detained multiple people at the scene, including the person they believed to be the suspected shooter. Authorities said the victim and others involved all know each other, and they're working to determine what happened.