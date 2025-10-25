Multiple injured in Aurora seven vehicle crash on I-225, teen suspect arrested on felony warrant

A teenager is facing multiple charges after he allegedly caused a seven car crash in Aurora late Friday night.

According to the Aurora Police Department, traffic was already slowing for a separate crash on southbound I-225 near Parker Road when a speeding 17-year-old failed to slow down and crashed into numerous vehicles. Authorities said nine people involved were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries, one of whom was seriously injured. The teen and a passenger in his vehicle were among those injured in the crash.

Police said the teen had an outstanding felony warrant and was arrested after he was cleared from the hospital. Officials did not provide details on what his warrant was for, but said he has also been cited for the crash.

Southbound I-225 was closed for several hours as crews worked to investigate and clear the scene.