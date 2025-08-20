Multiple Denver schools cancel classes Thursday due to extreme heat

Over a dozen schools in the Denver area will either have an early release or will cancel classes due to the extreme heat expected on Thursday.

Classes are cancelled on Thursday at the following schools:

Steck Elementary

Brown Elementary

Park Hill Elementary

Bradley International School

Asbury Elementary

McMeen Elementary

Lincoln Elementary

Edison Elementary

Skinner Middle School

Bear Valley Middle School

University Park Elementary

Vista Academy

Stephen Knight Center for Early Education

Officials said Little Links and Discovery Link programming will also be canceled at the closed locations.

Two Denver schools will release early Thursday, including:

Johnson Elementary will dismiss students at 12:30 p.m.

Bryant Webster ECE-8 will dismiss students at 12:20 p.m.

District officials said that bus service for the schools releasing early will run their normal routes at the dismissal times. Students at both schools will be served lunch before they are dismissed.

In a statement on Wednesday, the district said, "We know that the decision to close schools can lead to unexpected challenges for families. Because of that, our schools will notify their families directly by 5 p.m. the evening before an expected heat-related closure or early dismissal."