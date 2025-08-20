Multiple Denver schools cancel classes Thursday due to extreme heat
Over a dozen schools in the Denver area will either have an early release or will cancel classes due to the extreme heat expected on Thursday.
Classes are cancelled on Thursday at the following schools:
- Steck Elementary
- Brown Elementary
- Park Hill Elementary
- Bradley International School
- Asbury Elementary
- McMeen Elementary
- Lincoln Elementary
- Edison Elementary
- Skinner Middle School
- Bear Valley Middle School
- University Park Elementary
- Vista Academy
- Stephen Knight Center for Early Education
Officials said Little Links and Discovery Link programming will also be canceled at the closed locations.
Two Denver schools will release early Thursday, including:
- Johnson Elementary will dismiss students at 12:30 p.m.
- Bryant Webster ECE-8 will dismiss students at 12:20 p.m.
District officials said that bus service for the schools releasing early will run their normal routes at the dismissal times. Students at both schools will be served lunch before they are dismissed.
In a statement on Wednesday, the district said, "We know that the decision to close schools can lead to unexpected challenges for families. Because of that, our schools will notify their families directly by 5 p.m. the evening before an expected heat-related closure or early dismissal."