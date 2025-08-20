Watch CBS News
Local News

Multiple Denver schools cancel classes Thursday due to extreme heat

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

CBS News Live
CBS News Colorado Live

Over a dozen schools in the Denver area will either have an early release or will cancel classes due to the extreme heat expected on Thursday.

Classes are cancelled on Thursday at the following schools:

  • Steck Elementary
  • Brown Elementary
  • Park Hill Elementary
  • Bradley International School
  • Asbury Elementary
  • McMeen Elementary
  • Lincoln Elementary
  • Edison Elementary
  • Skinner Middle School
  • Bear Valley Middle School
  • University Park Elementary
  • Vista Academy
  • Stephen Knight Center for Early Education

Officials said Little Links and Discovery Link programming will also be canceled at the closed locations. 

Two Denver schools will release early Thursday, including:

  • Johnson Elementary will dismiss students at 12:30 p.m.
  • Bryant Webster ECE-8 will dismiss students at 12:20 p.m.

District officials said that bus service for the schools releasing early will run their normal routes at the dismissal times. Students at both schools will be served lunch before they are dismissed.

In a statement on Wednesday, the district said, "We know that the decision to close schools can lead to unexpected challenges for families. Because of that, our schools will notify their families directly by 5 p.m. the evening before an expected heat-related closure or early dismissal."

Christa Swanson

Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue