Multiple Colorado reservoirs announce boat ramp closures due to dropping water levels, another fish salvage announced

Monsoon rains have not been enough to end Colorado's drought, and several more areas have announced boat ramp closures as water levels in our reservoirs continue to drop.

The Rifle Gap State Park boat ramp is scheduled to close on Sunday at 9 p.m. for the remainder of the 2026 season. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said that, while the lake remains open to hand-launched vessels like kayaks, canoes and paddleboards, it will no longer be available for motorized boat access.

Low water levels at Crawford State Park in mid-July Colorado Parks and Wildlife

CPW added that hand-launch vessel users will have to walk a significant distance to reach the water because of the exposed area of the lakebed and warned that there may be unsafe or muddy conditions that temporarily cause park staff to close the lake.

The nearby Harvey Gap State Park remains open for motorized boats, but motors are limited to 20 horsepower or less.

The boat ramp at Crawford State Park will also close for the season on Sunday due to low water levels. It's the latest in a series of closures in southwest Colorado. Paonia State Park and Mancos State Park both closed their boat ramps in July. However, the parks are still available for hand-launched vessels.

Water levels sit below boat ramp at Mancos State Park on July 18. Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Cherry Creek State Park is also close to a boat ramp closure, park officials warned on Friday.

"The water level is currently at 5,546.5 feet. If it drops just 6 more inches (down to 5,546.0 feet). Watch the end of the ramp: Colored tape on the dock shows exactly where the concrete boat ramp ends. If you back up past that tape, your trailer may drop off a steep underwater ledge," park staff explained.

They also advised boaters to watch out for a sandbar in shallow water around 15 feet out from the end of the boat ramp and advised boaters to trim their motors up before launching. Park officials added that large boats or inboard motors that require a deeper draft should not attempt to launch.

Low water levels are also pushing officials in Colorado to implement more fish salvages.

On Friday, CPW announced an emergency public fish salvage effective immediately at Daigre Reservoir at Wahatoya State Wildlife Area in Huerfano County. Due to the drought and the needs of the nearby communities of Walsenburg and La Veta, officials say they need to draw down the reservoir.

Daigre Reservoir is a popular place to fish for tiger muskie, bass, trout and bluegill. Anyone with a valid Colorado fishing license is encouraged to participate in the fish salvage.

Current bag, size and possession limits have been suspended at the reservoir until the salvage is lifted. Officials say the restrictions on artificial flies and lures have been lifted, and bait is permitted, except for baitfish.