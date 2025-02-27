Watch CBS News
Colorado narcotics investigation results in multiple arrests in Aurora

By Christa Swanson

Officers have detained and arrested multiple people during an investigation at an Aurora home.

Aurora detectives and SWAT members are assisting the North Metro Task Force execute a search warrant on a home in the 1900 block of South Ouray Street as part of a narcotics investigation.

Officials said of the 16 people detained, four have been arrested. Three of those arrested are reported to have numerous active felony warrants. The North Metro Task Force's primary suspect was arrested on narcotics-related charges.

The APD said officers discovered evidence of other criminal activity during the search, including burglary and vehicle theft. Aurora detectives are working with the North Metro Task Force to determine if any of the evidence is connected to active investigations.

The search is ongoing. Authorities said more information will be released as it becomes available.

