Multi-vehicle crash causes closure of I-70 eastbound at Silverthorne

A multi-vehicle crash just outside the Eisenhower/Johnson tunnels caused officials to close eastbound traffic along I-70 late Friday morning.

A Colorado State Patrol spokesperson said 10 or more vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened around 10:43 a.m. just east of the Eisenhower Tunnel. Information on possible injuries has not yet been released.

Several tow trucks moved vehicles from the roadway. Both lanes of traffic re-opened at noon.

CDOT closed I-70 East between Exit 205: US 6; CO 9; Silverthorne and Exit 216; Loveland Pass while crews work the scene. They warned drivers to expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.