Multi-car crash causes closure of eastbound I-70, Colorado State Patrol advises alternate routes

The Colorado State Patrol says a multi-vehicle crash near the Eisenhower Tunnel has shut down eastbound traffic along I-70.

According to the CSP, multiple vehicles were involved in at least one crash around milepost 222 at approximately 5:17 p.m. A spokesperson for CSP said there may have been multiple crashes in the same area and that they could involve dozens of vehicles.

Colorado Department of Transportation

At least one person was taken to the hospital, they reported.

Authorities have closed eastbound I-70 between US 6 and Silver Plume. They advised drivers to take alternative routes while crews investigate and clear the scene.

Officials do not yet have an estimate for when the highway will reopen.

CoTrip shows snowy conditions along the highway. CDOT expects up to 4.5 inches of new snow accumulation and wind gusts of up to 17 mph.